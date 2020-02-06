Dr. Mehnaz Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehnaz Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehnaz Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Sind Medical College, Pakistan and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco, Medical City Mckinney and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
1
DFWPMA & FCVC Physicians Medical Associates425 N Highland Ave Ste 130, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 957-0082Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
McKinney DFWPMA & FCVC Physicians Medical Associates4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 207, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (903) 957-0082Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Frisco DFWPMA & FCVC14111 King Rd Bldg 3, Frisco, TX 75036 Directions (903) 957-0082Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Mckinney
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Each of my visits are very helpful and pleasant. She has been my Dr for several years I see her every 3 weeks. She has got me through some very hard times and I appreciate everything she has done for me. She is the best.
About Dr. Mehnaz Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1841411873
Education & Certifications
- Siu Hosps
- SIU Sch Med|Siu Sch Med-U Hosp|SIU Sch Med|Siu Sch Med-U Hosp
- Sind Medical College, Pakistan
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
