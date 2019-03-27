Dr. Mehmud Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehmud Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehmud Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER.
Locations
Mehmud Ahmed M D P C.70 N McClintock Dr Ste 4, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 464-4431
Hospital for Behavioral Medicine100 CENTURY DR, Worcester, MA 01606 Directions (844) 319-0000
Valley Hospital Phoenix3550 E Pinchot Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 952-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He’s laid back, pleasant, kind. Very easy to work with.
About Dr. Mehmud Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian and Urdu
- 1942221635
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Persian and Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
