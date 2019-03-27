Overview

Dr. Mehmud Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER.



Dr. Ahmed works at MetroNeuro Behavioral Institute in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Worcester, MA and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.