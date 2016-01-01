Dr. Nasir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehmooda Nasir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehmooda Nasir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.
Dr. Nasir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Child and Family Guidance Centers8915 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 351-3490
-
2
Child and Family Guidance Center4031 W Plano Pkwy Ste 211, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 351-3490
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasir?
About Dr. Mehmooda Nasir, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1790944510
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasir works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.