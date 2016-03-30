See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Mehmet Yalcinkaya, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mehmet Yalcinkaya, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Istanbul Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Yalcinkaya works at Carolinas Fertility Institute - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolinas Fertility Institute - Winston-Salem
    3821 Forrestgate Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8218

Infertility Evaluation
Advanced Robotic Surgery
da Vinci® Myomectomy
Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mehmet Yalcinkaya, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German and Turkish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1124003579
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California San Francisco|University Of California-San Francisco
    • Harlem Hosp Ctr/Columbia P&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;S|Harlem Hospital Ctr/Columbia P&amp;amp;S
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    • Istanbul Faculty Of Med
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehmet Yalcinkaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yalcinkaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yalcinkaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yalcinkaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yalcinkaya works at Carolinas Fertility Institute - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Yalcinkaya’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yalcinkaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yalcinkaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yalcinkaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yalcinkaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

