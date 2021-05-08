Dr. Tosyali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehmet Tosyali, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehmet Tosyali, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Tosyali works at
Locations
Oshman & Barteck Physical Therapy PC124 W 79th St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10024 Directions (914) 330-6353
Nyc Health Hospitals Bellevue462 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (844) 692-4692
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Healthfirst
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tosyali is a very kind and knowledgable psychiatrist. He truly cares about providing you with the right treatment and diagnoses for your issues.
About Dr. Mehmet Tosyali, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tosyali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tosyali has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tosyali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tosyali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tosyali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tosyali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tosyali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.