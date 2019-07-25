Dr. Mehmet Agabigum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agabigum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehmet Agabigum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mehmet Agabigum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Locations
Mehmet C. Agabigum MD PC5040 Villa Linde Pkwy Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 732-4250
Genesys Regional Medical Center1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-5000
Select Specialty Hospital-flint401 S Ballenger Hwy, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 342-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Professional, compassionate, explains thing completely
About Dr. Mehmet Agabigum, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 50 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1740265362
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
