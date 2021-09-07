Overview

Dr. Mehjabin Parkar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from D.Y.Patil Medical College and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Parkar works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.