Dr. Mehjabeen Naseer, DO

Dr. Mehjabeen Naseer, DO

Internal Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mehjabeen Naseer, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Naseer works at Mehjabeen Naseer in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    5140 N California Ave Ste 700, Chicago, IL 60625 (773) 784-2101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 12, 2019
    Very professional doctor Very satisfying visit experience
    — May 12, 2019
    About Dr. Mehjabeen Naseer, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295099901
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehjabeen Naseer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naseer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naseer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naseer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Naseer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naseer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naseer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naseer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

