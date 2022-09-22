Dr. Meher Yepremyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yepremyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meher Yepremyan, MD
Overview
Dr. Meher Yepremyan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Retina Consultants of Nevada/Cent653 N Town Center Dr Ste 608, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 369-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is fabulous. I have been his patient for 14 years and he has saved my sight. I recommend him highly to everyone who has any eye problem.
About Dr. Meher Yepremyan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1922052281
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yepremyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yepremyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yepremyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yepremyan has seen patients for Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Foreign Body in Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yepremyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yepremyan speaks Armenian.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Yepremyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yepremyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yepremyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yepremyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.