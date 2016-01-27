Dr. Mehdi Vazeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehdi Vazeen, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehdi Vazeen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Vazeen works at
Locations
Center for Advanced Eye Care LLC1104 N Division St, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 882-9123
Advanced Eye Wear1673 Lucerne St Ste B, Minden, NV 89423 Directions (775) 782-5523
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with Dr. Vazeen on cataract surgery. I was very happy with the great job he did on my Lasik 15 years ago. It was very reassuring having him do the cataract surgery this month. My vision is now amazing. His team is extremely competent, organized, friendly and efficient. Perhaps the most professional medical facility and staff that I have experienced.
About Dr. Mehdi Vazeen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1982600516
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
