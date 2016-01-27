Overview

Dr. Mehdi Vazeen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Vazeen works at Center For Advanced Eye Care in Carson City, NV with other offices in Minden, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.