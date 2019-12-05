See All Other Doctors in Torrance, CA
Dr. Mehdi Tahsini, MD

Cosmetic Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mehdi Tahsini, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Shiraz University Of Medical Science In Iran M.D.

Dr. Tahsini works at Skin Works Med Spa in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Works Medical Spa
    2573 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 759-6757
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2019
    Nice location, and great staff. Everything clean and nice. I love the coffee at skin works! Dr. T is a great guy and I felt he was with me all the time, explaining every step. I have done facial treatments on my chin and I'm loving it!
    Kaveh — Dec 05, 2019
    About Dr. Mehdi Tahsini, MD

    • Cosmetic Medicine
    • English, Persian
    • 1700073772
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University and Purdue University
    • Shiraz University Of Medical Science In Iran M.D
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehdi Tahsini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tahsini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tahsini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tahsini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tahsini works at Skin Works Med Spa in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tahsini’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahsini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahsini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tahsini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tahsini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

