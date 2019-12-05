Dr. Mehdi Tahsini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tahsini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehdi Tahsini, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehdi Tahsini, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Shiraz University Of Medical Science In Iran M.D.
Locations
Skin Works Medical Spa2573 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (844) 759-6757Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Nice location, and great staff. Everything clean and nice. I love the coffee at skin works! Dr. T is a great guy and I felt he was with me all the time, explaining every step. I have done facial treatments on my chin and I'm loving it!
About Dr. Mehdi Tahsini, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University and Purdue University
- Shiraz University Of Medical Science In Iran M.D
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tahsini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tahsini accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tahsini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tahsini speaks Persian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahsini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahsini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tahsini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tahsini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.