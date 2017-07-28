Dr. Mehdi Shaaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehdi Shaaf, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehdi Shaaf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Shaaf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John Hodgkinson Inc.40055 Bob Hope Dr Ste J, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaaf?
I am going through cataract surgery with Dr P everyone in office is awesome. The ladies in back are like friends and the Dr is so very kind and have full confidence.
About Dr. Mehdi Shaaf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1952476004
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Arkansas
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaaf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaaf works at
Dr. Shaaf has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaaf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaaf speaks Persian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaaf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.