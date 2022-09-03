Dr. Mehdi Razavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehdi Razavi, MD
Dr. Mehdi Razavi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Hall-Garcia Cardiology Associates450 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 510, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 347-4004MondayClosedTuesday1:00pm - 5:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hall-Garcia Cardiology Associates6624 Fannin St Ste 2480, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-4003
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
In the ER, took a careful look at my situation and concluded that it was likely a result of the side effect of a medication and that I likely did not need a pacemaker.
About Dr. Mehdi Razavi, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, French and Spanish
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester Mn)
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester Mn)
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester Mn)
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Cardiovascular Disease
