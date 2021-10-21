Overview

Dr. Mehdi Rashighi Firoozabadi, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rashighi Firoozabadi works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA with other offices in Westborough, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.