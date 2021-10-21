Dr. Mehdi Rashighi Firoozabadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashighi Firoozabadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehdi Rashighi Firoozabadi, MD
Dr. Mehdi Rashighi Firoozabadi, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Westborough Dermatology154 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 870-0650
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I had my first consultation with Mehdi Rashighi Firoozabadi, MD recently, he was very friendly, knowledgeable on my medical condition, answered every question I had and gave me solid advice. I felt heard, at ease and well looked after from the moment I stepped in the exam room. I highly recommend Mehdi Rashighi Firoozabadi, MD, I am delighted to have him looking after my condition going forward.
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1821437153
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
