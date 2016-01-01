Dr. Mosadegh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehdi Mosadegh, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehdi Mosadegh, MD is a Dermatologist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Southern Louisiana Medical Group LLC2104 Gause Blvd W Ste A, Slidell, LA 70460 Directions (985) 643-4575
Pathways Behavioral Health613 WILLIAMS BLVD, Kenner, LA 70062 Directions (504) 465-4550
Dimitri Dermatology5646 Read Blvd Ste 230, New Orleans, LA 70127 Directions (504) 224-6588
Family Health Center-louisiana3715 Williams Blvd Ste 100, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 465-4550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mehdi Mosadegh, MD
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1629095468
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosadegh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosadegh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosadegh has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Granuloma of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosadegh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosadegh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosadegh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosadegh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosadegh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.