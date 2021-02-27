Dr. Mehdi Moezi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moezi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehdi Moezi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mehdi Moezi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.
Fleming Island2370 Market Dr, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 264-6201Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Florida Oncology Associates2161 Kingsley Ave Ste 200, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 272-3139
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
Great doctor, really concerned about my health, and is recommended by my Primary Doctor Dr, Shiva Mahinrad, which is the best there is. So happy we found Her and that She recommended Dr, Moezi. The best will always point to the best. I am lucky to have found both.
About Dr. Mehdi Moezi, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1053316190
- SUNY Health Science Center
- Interfaith Med Center
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
