Dr. Mehdi Mirtorabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehdi Mirtorabi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Hamburg and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
Mir. Clinic PC2155 NW 173rd Ave Ste 102, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 531-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind person. Excellent care. Encouraging about any weight loss without ever maki g me feel bad about my size.
About Dr. Mehdi Mirtorabi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1679509111
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini MC
- U Hamburg
- Internal Medicine
