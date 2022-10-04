Overview

Dr. Mohammad Meratee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Meratee works at Care Access Research Valencia in Valencia, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.