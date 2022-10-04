Dr. Mohammad Meratee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meratee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Meratee, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohammad Meratee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Meratee works at
Locations
Care Access Research Valencia28212 Kelly Johnson Pkwy Ste 235, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 253-4900
- 2 18250 Roscoe Blvd Ste 320, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (661) 253-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The office was on top of my appointments. The doctor was knowledgeable. Super communication. Answered all my questions thoroughly. I am glad the VA hospital sent me to him for my migraines. I am migraine free.
About Dr. Mohammad Meratee, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164641510
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meratee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meratee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meratee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meratee has seen patients for Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meratee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Meratee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meratee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meratee, there are benefits to both methods.