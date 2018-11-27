Dr. Mehdi Khan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehdi Khan, DO
Dr. Mehdi Khan, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Retina Consultants Western NY6637 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 632-1595
Retina Consultants Western NY6933 Williams Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 205-0151
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Has helped my husband.
- English, Arabic
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
