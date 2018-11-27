Overview

Dr. Mehdi Khan, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Retina Consultants Western NY in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.