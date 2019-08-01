Dr. Mehdi Habibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehdi Habibi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehdi Habibi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Habibi works at
Locations
Mehdi Habibi M.D. Inc.1300 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 665-4690Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Habibi?
At first went I went to him as a specialist I refused to have surgery. Eventually my condition was getting worst n worst n had no choice but to have back surgery.
About Dr. Mehdi Habibi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1083759997
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital,University of Illinois Chicago
- Cook County Hospital
- St Agnes Hosp
- Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habibi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habibi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
