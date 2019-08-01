Overview

Dr. Mehdi Habibi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Habibi works at Mehdi Habibi M.D. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.