Overview

Dr. Mehdi Ferdows, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Ferdows works at Northwest Neurology and Sleep Clinic in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Nausea and Heartburn along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.