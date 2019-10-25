Dr. Derambakhsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehdi Derambakhsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehdi Derambakhsh, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara.
Dr. Derambakhsh works at
Locations
Matthew R. Brown Optometrist A Professional Corporation200 Newport Center Dr Ste 301, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (714) 542-3439
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Derambaghsh is an excellent dermatologist and one of the most trustworthy professionals that I have ever seen.
About Dr. Mehdi Derambakhsh, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1477503563
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derambakhsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derambakhsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derambakhsh speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Derambakhsh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derambakhsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derambakhsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derambakhsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.