Dr. Mehdi Ansarinia, MD
Dr. Mehdi Ansarinia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Ansarinia Professional Corportation2835 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 951-2243
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. A is one of the BEST doctors in Las Vegas! He is extremely knowledgable, kind, caring, and REALLY want to help you. His office staff are awesome! They are nice, courteous, respectful, and helpful. Dr. A is should actually be on the cover “BEST IN LAS VEGAS” for his field. If you want to receive excellent care here in Las Vegas, this is the office! Thanks Dr. A
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1033233481
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Ansarinia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansarinia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansarinia has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansarinia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ansarinia speaks Arabic.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansarinia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansarinia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansarinia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansarinia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.