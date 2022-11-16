Overview

Dr. Mehdi Adham, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Houshang Seradge MD



Dr. Adham works at Southwest Orthopaedic And Reconstructive Specialists in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.