Dr. Mehboob Sachani, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehboob Sachani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Hubert M Goldman MD18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 205, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 993-0506
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sachani is by far the best pediatrician my children ever had. When we moved to another state no other pediatrician was as excellent as him. He is truly the best!
About Dr. Mehboob Sachani, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144268657
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
