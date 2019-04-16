Overview

Dr. Mehboob Nazarani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Medical College, and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham.



Dr. Nazarani works at Everhealth in Houston, TX with other offices in Lufkin, TX, Bryan, TX and Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.