Dr. Mehboob Nazarani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mehboob Nazarani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Medical College, and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham.
Dr. Nazarani works at
Locations
Everhealth South Loop Office2656 S Loop W Ste 130, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 808-9781
Everhealth Lufkin Office531 Gaslight Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 229-3621
Everhealth Bryan Office307 S Main St Ste 103, Bryan, TX 77803 Directions (979) 383-2074
Everhealth Tomball Office28439 State Highway 249, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 290-8188
Everhealth Pllc7324 Southwest Fwy Ste 640, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 484-5105
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have taken my son there for about 5 years now and usually see Patrick Klepfer which is fine with me. He is very kind and helpful in seeing to my sons needs. Keep up the good work!
About Dr. Mehboob Nazarani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Medical Informatics - Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Ut Health Science
- Sind Medical College,
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazarani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazarani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazarani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazarani works at
Dr. Nazarani has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazarani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nazarani speaks Hindi and Urdu.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazarani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazarani.
