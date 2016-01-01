See All Psychiatrists in Northridge, CA
Overview

Dr. Mehboob Makhani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sind, Liaquat Medical College and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley.

Dr. Makhani works at Northridge Hospital in Northridge, CA with other offices in Panorama City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northridge Hospital Medical Center
    18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 885-8500
  2. 2
    Romeo L. Isidro MD Inc.
    17075 Devonshire St Ste 204, Northridge, CA 91325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 717-8464
  3. 3
    Mission Community Hospital
    14850 Roscoe Blvd, Panorama City, CA 91402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 909-3096

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    About Dr. Mehboob Makhani, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386610988
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Sind, Liaquat Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehboob Makhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Makhani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Makhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Makhani has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Makhani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

