Overview

Dr. Mehari Gebreyohanns IV, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Gebreyohanns IV works at UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SOUTHWESTERN MEDICAL CENTER DERMATOLOGY in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.