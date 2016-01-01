Dr. Mehari Gebreyohanns IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebreyohanns IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mehari Gebreyohanns IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Mehari Gebreyohanns IV, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-0624
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mehari Gebreyohanns IV, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1750466595
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gebreyohanns IV has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gebreyohanns IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gebreyohanns IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gebreyohanns IV has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gebreyohanns IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebreyohanns IV. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebreyohanns IV.
