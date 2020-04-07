Dr. Megumi Akiyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akiyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megumi Akiyama, MD
Overview
Dr. Megumi Akiyama, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Akiyama works at
Locations
UNLV Health1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (888) 612-0601
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Megumi Akiyama is very knowledgeable, professional and nice. She followed me from pregnancy through delivery (Emergency C-Section) Megumi really cares about her patients, she makes herself available, she always listens carefully and her explanations are precise and clear. You feel in good hands when she takes care of you. I highly recommend Dr Akiyama as a hight risk OBGYN.
About Dr. Megumi Akiyama, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akiyama has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akiyama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akiyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akiyama works at
Dr. Akiyama has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Placenta Previa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akiyama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Akiyama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akiyama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akiyama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akiyama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.