Overview

Dr. Megumi Akiyama, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Akiyama works at UNLV Health in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Placenta Previa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.