Dr. Megin Dalton, MD
Overview
Dr. Megin Dalton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
Locations
Silver Spring Cardiology100 Kenyon Ave, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 382-8000
South County Cardiology Associates70 Kenyon Ave Unit 103, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 789-0661
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was unhappy with my birth control (Nexplanon arm implant) and told her I wanted to make things permanent. She said ok, no hesitation, which was a big relief. Dr. Dalton then mentioned that she does bilateral salpingectomyies, which is the removal of both fallopian tubes. I was 100000% fine with that. Overall, I was very happy with my treatment.
About Dr. Megin Dalton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Frequently Asked Questions
