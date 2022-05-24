Dr. Meghavi Kosboth, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosboth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghavi Kosboth, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meghavi Kosboth, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Kosboth works at
Locations
-
1
SIMEDHealth Arthritis Center4343 Newberry Rd Ste 8, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 378-5173
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosboth?
Dr.Kosboth has been my Dr. For about 15 years I believe. She had accurately diagnosed me, provided great treatment plan which greatly improved my quality of life. She spends the time to listen, evaluate and explain what is going on with me, and explains very well the treatments! She is extremely compassionate and her treatment plans work! I have referred several people to her and they too are thrilled with her quality of care! I will never see anyone else as long as she is in practice. The office staff is great as well! I truly and honestly love Dr.Kosboth so very much!
About Dr. Meghavi Kosboth, DO
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1063590198
Education & Certifications
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosboth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosboth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosboth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosboth works at
Dr. Kosboth has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosboth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosboth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosboth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosboth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosboth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.