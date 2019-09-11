Overview

Dr. Meghann McCarthy, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. McCarthy works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.