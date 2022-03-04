Dr. Meghana Raghavendra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghavendra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghana Raghavendra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Meghana Raghavendra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, IN. They graduated from Bldeaâ's Shri B.M. Patil Medical College Bijapur, Karnataka, India and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Franciscan Health Carmel, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Franciscan Physician Network Oncology and Hematology Specialists123 2nd St Ste B, Columbus, IN 47201 Directions (317) 859-5252
Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists8111 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 859-5252
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Decatur County Memorial Hospital
- Franciscan Health Carmel
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Raghavendra took her time with me. It was thought that I had cancer, but Dr. Raghavendra diagnosed that I didn’t. I trust her completely.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, Lacrosse, Wi
- Bldeaâ's Shri B.M. Patil Medical College Bijapur, Karnataka, India
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Raghavendra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raghavendra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raghavendra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raghavendra has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raghavendra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghavendra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghavendra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raghavendra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raghavendra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.