Overview

Dr. Meghana Raghavendra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Columbus, IN. They graduated from Bldeaâ's Shri B.M. Patil Medical College Bijapur, Karnataka, India and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Hospital, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, Franciscan Health Carmel, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Raghavendra works at Franciscan Physician Network Oncology and Hematology Specialists in Columbus, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.