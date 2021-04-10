Dr. Meghana Gowda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghana Gowda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meghana Gowda, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Vcu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Locations
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 455-9183Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Gowda once a year for a follow-up to my surgery for a prolapsed bladder. She is my favorite doctor of all time. Her kindness, professionalism, accurate diagnosis and advice have made my life better. She is serious about my health but always with a great smile and personality. Four years out from my surgery, I could to see someone else for my check-ups but I choose her.
About Dr. Meghana Gowda, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1689873929
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Vcu School Of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gowda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gowda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gowda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gowda has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Vaginal Prolapse and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gowda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.