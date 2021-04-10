See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Richmond, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Meghana Gowda, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meghana Gowda, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Vcu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.

Dr. Gowda works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Vaginal Prolapse and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Urology - Stony Point
    9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 455-9183
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Oophorectomy
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Oophorectomy

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Meghana Gowda, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689873929
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Residency
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Vcu School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
