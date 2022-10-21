Overview

Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Doreswamy works at The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza in Seattle, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA.