Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
Sleep Medicine1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 860-4545
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 329-1760
- 3 121 N Division St, Auburn, WA 98001 Directions (253) 333-1637
Blink Optical LLC904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-4542Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doreswamy is a thoughtful, intelligent, and caring Neurologist. She really took care of me and my struggle with migraines.
About Dr. Meghana Doreswamy, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doreswamy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doreswamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doreswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Doreswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doreswamy.
