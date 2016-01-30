See All Psychiatrists in Muncie, IN
Psychiatry
Dr. Meghana Bhat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Muncie, IN. 

Dr. Bhat works at Genoa Healthcare LLC in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Genoa Healthcare LLC
    130 N Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 288-1928

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Jan 30, 2016
    She has made emergency appointments for me a few times. She has explainted med & discussed side affects, especially when those side affects may be severe. After a med switch, she makes early-return appointments to discuss how the med is affecting me. When I don't like the med & have decided I don't want to take it, she often gives me information on a couple meds & let's me decide which one to try. She has been very patient with me & believe me, I have tested her patience many times.
    ShrinkPatient in Myncie, IN — Jan 30, 2016
    About Dr. Meghana Bhat, MD

    Psychiatry
    English, Hindi
    1427212398
    Education & Certifications

    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meghana Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

