Dr. Ward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meghan Ward, MD
Overview
Dr. Meghan Ward, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center, Backus Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Windham Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1 Towne Park Plz, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-1433
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Backus Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ward is very friendly and actually listens to you. Ive been seeing her and her APRN for over a year. During which time she has helped me achieve the right levels of medication along with helping me get diagnosed and treated for other health concerns. The office staff has been courteous and friendly too.
About Dr. Meghan Ward, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1134413412
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
