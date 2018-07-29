Overview

Dr. Meghan Tozzi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Tozzi works at The Pediatric Center for Heart Disease in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.