Dr. Meghan Rattigan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rattigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Rattigan, DO
Overview
Dr. Meghan Rattigan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Rattigan works at
Locations
-
1
Jersey Shore Monmouth Family Medicine Group P C.3499 US Highway 9 Ste 2B, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 577-1199Friday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rattigan?
So thankful to have found Dr. Rattigan after searching for a few years. She is highly qualified, professional, nonintimidating, and has a calming demeanor. Thank you for making an awkward experience not so awkward anymore. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Meghan Rattigan, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1003116971
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE--ERIE
- Siena College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rattigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rattigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rattigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rattigan works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rattigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rattigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rattigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rattigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.