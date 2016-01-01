Dr. Meghan Oakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Oakes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Meghan Oakes, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Elkhorn, NE. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Women's Hospital.
Methodist Reproductive Specialists717 N 190th Plz Ste 2500, Elkhorn, NE 68022 Directions (402) 815-1915
- Methodist Women's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1386763274
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- Oregon Health & Science University
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dr. Oakes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oakes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oakes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oakes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oakes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oakes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.