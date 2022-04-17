See All Neurosurgeons in Albert Lea, MN
Overview

Dr. Meghan Murphy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albert Lea, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin and Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.

Dr. Murphy works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea in Albert Lea, MN with other offices in Mankato, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea
    404 W Fountain St Unit 516, Albert Lea, MN 56007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 417-8339
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
    1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 417-8340
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Meghan Murphy, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 10 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1992090385
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Spine Fellow, Neurologic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
Residency
  • Neurologic Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin
  • Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Meghan Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

