Dr. Meghan Morrow, MD

Dermatology
5 (46)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Meghan Morrow, MD is a Dermatologist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Morrow works at Dermatology Associates of La Grange in La Grange Highlands, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL, Skokie, IL and Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of La Grange
    5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 430A, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 351-9588
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates of Lombard
    500 E 22nd St Ste D, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 351-9590
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    GoldinSkin Dermatology Group
    4709 Golf Rd Ste 600, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 797-9704
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:30pm
  4. 4
    North Suburban Dermatology Associates
    103 S Greenleaf St Ste J, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 556-9457
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 01, 2022
    Was given step by step of the procedure and what I should expect. Made me feel comfortable
    Anonymous A. — Aug 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Meghan Morrow, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972738805
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Maryland Program
    Internship
    • 2009
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meghan Morrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morrow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morrow has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

