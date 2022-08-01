Dr. Meghan Morrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Morrow, MD
Overview
Dr. Meghan Morrow, MD is a Dermatologist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of La Grange5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 430A, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (224) 351-9588
Dermatology Associates of Lombard500 E 22nd St Ste D, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (224) 351-9590Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
GoldinSkin Dermatology Group4709 Golf Rd Ste 600, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (708) 797-9704Tuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:30am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:30pm
North Suburban Dermatology Associates103 S Greenleaf St Ste J, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 556-9457Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was given step by step of the procedure and what I should expect. Made me feel comfortable
About Dr. Meghan Morrow, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland Program
- 2009
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Morrow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrow has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrow.
