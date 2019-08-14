Dr. Meghan Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Lynch, MD
Overview
Dr. Meghan Lynch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Daniel Island, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Roper Hospital.
Locations
Mount Pleasant OBGYN, East Cooper Physician Network, LLC880 Island Park Dr Unit 220, Daniel Island, SC 29492 Directions (843) 531-6395
Mount Pleasant OBGYN - Mount Pleasant1625 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 531-6395
Hospital Affiliations
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lynch Always makes me feel so comfortable and explained everything she is doing. I couldn’t be happier to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Meghan Lynch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1912082595
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
