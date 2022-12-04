See All Neurologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Meghan Harris, MD

Neurology
5 (183)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meghan Harris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, Christus Highland Medical Center, Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.

Dr. Harris works at WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic
    1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 120, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Highland Clinic Neurology
    1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop # 109, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Pierremont Health Center
  • Christus Highland Medical Center
  • Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • WK Bossier Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Focal Dystonia Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Limb Dystonia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Dystonias Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 183 ratings
Patient Ratings (183)
5 Star
(171)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

Dec 04, 2022
Dr Harris sit and explain our visit in full detail. We understood and she gave us documentation on our visit.
Floyd Brokenberry — Dec 04, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Meghan Harris, MD
About Dr. Meghan Harris, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235349812
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Louisiana State Univ Hlth Sci Ctr
Residency
  • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport
Internship
  • Tulane Medical Center
Medical Education
  • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Undergraduate School
  • Louisiana State University
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Meghan Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Harris works at WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

Dr. Harris has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

183 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

