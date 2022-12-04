Dr. Meghan Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meghan Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meghan Harris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, Christus Highland Medical Center, Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
Locations
1
WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 120, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Highland Clinic Neurology1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop # 109, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harris sit and explain our visit in full detail. We understood and she gave us documentation on our visit.
About Dr. Meghan Harris, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1235349812
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ Hlth Sci Ctr
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport
- Tulane Medical Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Louisiana State University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
