Overview

Dr. Meghan Harris, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, Christus Highland Medical Center, Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Harris works at WK Pierremont Neurology Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

