Dr. Meghan Hansen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Hansen works at
Locations
1
Frisco4461 Coit Rd Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 491-5858Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Plano Willow Bend5920 W Parker Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 491-5858
3
Frisco West5858 Main St Ste 120, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (214) 491-5858Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hansen makes you feel so comfortable. She takes time when she is in the room with you. I never feel rushed and she makes sure that all my questions and concerns are addressed. She is one of the best doctors I have had!
About Dr. Meghan Hansen, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1730490541
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Iowa State U-USAEC
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.