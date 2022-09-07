Dr. Grimes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meghan Grimes, MD
Overview
Dr. Meghan Grimes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Locations
Brigham and Women's Primary Care At Foxborough - Foxborough22 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 718-4010
Dermatology Specialty Clinic20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 718-4010
Boston Office75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Faulkner Hospital1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7179Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Brigham & Women's Hospital850 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 732-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a miscarriage last October 2021. And became pregnant again February 2022 this year. I reached out to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Westwood. And found Meghan Grimes. She is very straight forward and to the point. Listened to my questions and answered them accordingly. She also gave me emails and reference material to help me prepare. Now I'm 31 weeks pregnant and have had a very good experience with her. I don't understand the negative comments. She is amazing and I trust her with delivering my daughter in November.
About Dr. Meghan Grimes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1790165694
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.