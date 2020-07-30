Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meghan Caruso, DO
Overview
Dr. Meghan Caruso, DO is a Dermatologist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Caruso works at
Locations
-
1
Meghan Murphy Schmelzer Caruso DO LLC9002 Lincoln Dr W Ste D, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-4646
-
2
Meghan M. S. Caruso, D.O.875 Route 73 N Ste D, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-4646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caruso?
A++rating !!! Dr. Caruso is VERY thorough and informative. She is genuinely kind and compassionate. She is the epitome of what a Physician SHOULD be. She is an EXCEPTIONAL Dermatologist! The staff are equally wonderful!!
About Dr. Meghan Caruso, DO
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1821093436
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caruso accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caruso works at
Dr. Caruso has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.