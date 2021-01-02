Dr. Bugosh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meghan Bugosh, MD
Overview
Dr. Meghan Bugosh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Bugosh works at
Locations
-
1
Ann Arbor Ob Gyn4200 Whitehall Dr Ste 330, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 434-0477
-
2
Ann Arbor Obgyn Associates Plymouth990 W Ann Arbor Trl Ste 302, Plymouth, MI 48170 Directions (734) 434-0477
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After Dr. Mouro leaving who we loved I was nervous to find a new provider. Was scheduled with Dr. Bugosh by chance and am SO glad we were. She was quick to ease my mind and with sound reason, not just dismissive. Identified and addressed everything for us with a quality plan of care moving forward that I felt comfortable with. Feeling relieved to have found Dr. Bugosh!
About Dr. Meghan Bugosh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1760864482
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bugosh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bugosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bugosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bugosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bugosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bugosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.