Dr. Meghan Brecke, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Brecke works at St. Charles Family Care Clinic - Bend East in Bend, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.