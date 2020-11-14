See All Podiatrists in Lanham, MD
Dr. Megha Patel, DPM

Podiatry
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Megha Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lanham, MD. 

Dr. Patel works at Natural Motion Foot and Ankle Care, PA in Lanham, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Natural Motion Foot and Ankle Care, PA
    9801 Greenbelt Rd Ste 210, Lanham, MD 20706 (240) 391-6231
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions

Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Fracture Care
Hammer Toe
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Plantar Fasciitis
Wound Care and Management
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 14, 2020
    Dr. Patel saw me in an assisted living facility. She was very good; she listened to me tell her my foot issues; nice "bedside" manner. I would want allll of my elderly aquaintances to have her care.
    Colene F. — Nov 14, 2020
    About Dr. Megha Patel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932305133
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megha Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Natural Motion Foot and Ankle Care, PA in Lanham, MD. View the full address on Dr. Patel's profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

