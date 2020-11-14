Dr. Megha Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megha Patel, DPM
Dr. Megha Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lanham, MD.
Dr. Patel works at
Natural Motion Foot and Ankle Care, PA9801 Greenbelt Rd Ste 210, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (240) 391-6231Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare

Dr. Patel saw me in an assisted living facility. She was very good; she listened to me tell her my foot issues; nice "bedside" manner. I would want allll of my elderly aquaintances to have her care.
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1932305133
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.